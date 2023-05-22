The 29th annual Onion Man Triathlon took to the trails and waters around Bennington Lake on Saturday, May 20.
The race includes a 1.5-kilometer swim at Bennington Lake, followed by a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10K run around the area.
For more information on the Onion Man Triathlon, including results, at website Home-Onion Man Triathlon (wwmultisports.com).
