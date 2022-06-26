On Sunday, July 14, 1901, at a Walla Walla ballpark four blocks north of Main Street, the Walla Walla Baseball Association team scored a 2-0 victory over Ritzville before a reported crowd of 875 spectators at the Second Street Grounds situated between Oak Street and Pine.
But immediately after their win, the local team was officially charged by the city Justice of the Peace with violating state law that prohibited “noisy amusement” on the Sabbath.
Team manager John L. Sharpstein was arrested.
Walla Walla’s town team wasn’t the only accused perpetrator that day as three local saloons had also conducted business, and the ensuing legal war would go on another 11 months before the state Supreme Court laid the case to rest.
Fast forward 121 years later, and the 1901-02 Sunday baseball controversy is the topic of a YouTube video available to everyone and recently made by the Fort of Walla Walla Museum.
The video titled “Bibles, Booze and (Mostly) Baseball — Walla Walla Blue Laws and America’s Game” features retired Walla Walla University history and philosophy professor Terry Gottschall, who had authored “A Puritan Sunday: Base Ball and Blue Laws in Walla Walla, Washington 1901-1902,” detailing exactly what happened, according to 1901-02 newspaper accounts by the Walla Walla Statesman and the Walla Walla Union as well as a local magazine called Up-to-the-Times.
Blue Laws refer to different state or local laws which, by 1901, had already long been in existence all around the country with the idea of enforcing a strict observance of the Sabbath.
The state of Washington had been enacting Blue Laws while still a territory, and the last of them would not be repealed until 1966.
Not only was labor prohibited on Sunday, and Blue Laws might sometimes include restrictions left open to interpretation.
As of 1901, there remained a ban on “noisy amusement” of which baseball games from time to time were said to possibly be in violation.
Blue Laws may have been “widely established but often ignored” after industrialism and immigration had changed the way Sundays were perceived by the general population, according to Gottschall, but the potential for conflict remained as long as they were still in effect.
Sunday baseball, the prime opportunity for a business looking to profit on working class people hungry for entertainment the one day of the week most would be idle, had already collided with Blue Laws on occasion.
Major League Baseball would not adopt a full schedule of Sunday games until 1934.
In the Walla Walla Valley, where Sunday baseball was opposed in 1901 by a chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union as well as members of the Walla Walla Ministerial Union, the escalating conflict finally hit a point that summer with municipal and county officials called into action.
County attorney Oscar Cain eventually responded by announcing that he would begin enforcing the Sunday closing laws July 14, and sure enough the Walla Walla Baseball Association team had its manager arrested along with three saloonkeepers who had chosen to conduct business that day.
The Walla Walla coach was also a practicing attorney, however, and Sharpstein was soon able to get baseball exempted from the ban in a local Superior Court decision.
Sunday baseball in Walla Walla appeared to be freed from immediate liability, but the threat of a permanent ban would remain another 11 months until the legal battle involving the saloons reached the state Supreme Court for a final settlement.
The YouTube video on Walla Walla’s 1901-02 Sunday baseball controversy is a recording from March 31 of Gottschall leading an After Hours presentation at the Fort of Walla Walla Museum.
Gotschall had published his essay nine years ago as part of a book titled “Base Ball: A Journal of the Early Game, Volume 7.”
Museum After Hours has been a free monthly presentation series at the fort, held in the Entrance Building on the last Thursday of every month with space provided for a community congregation, discussion and debate.
Each of the After Hours talks touches on topics ranging from regional culture and history to the roles and responsibilities of museums within the community.
Robert Franklin, an assistant professor from the Washington State University Tri-Cities History Department, is coming June 30 for a talk starting at 5 p.m. about the history of the Hanford site.
