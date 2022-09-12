Providence is there when patients need help with medical bills

Debbie Jacques of College Place, Washington went to the dentist after losing a filling. When she arrived at her appointment, the intake paperwork asked for the date of her last mammogram. Debbie realized it had been decades since she had had a mammogram, so she quickly made an appointment.
The mammogram revealed that Debbie had stage 1 breast cancer. She went to Providence St. Mary in Walla Walla to seek care. She was uninsured and worried about how to pay for her medical treatment.
“I didn’t have insurance, but Providence paid for everything,” says Debbie. After an initial meeting with a Providence financial counselor, Debbie was approved for full financial assistance. “I didn’t even have to fill out paperwork,” says Debbie.
The financial counselor assisted Debbie through every step of the process to ensure she would not be strapped with medical bills for her cancer treatment. Debbie underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatment at Providence St. Mary and never received a bill. Today, Debbie is both cancer and debt-free.
Inflation, rising costs put patients at risk
As inflation grows at record rates and the cost of living continues to increase – particularly for essentials such as housing, food and fuel – more people like Debbie are feeling the impact. This strain is exacerbated when medical bills start rolling in. According to a newly published Kaiser Family Foundation survey, a quarter of U.S. adults are saddled with more than $5,000 in health care debt. Additionally, the survey found that “in the past five years, more than half of U.S. adults report they’ve gone into debt because of medical or dental bills.” In some cases, people have been forced to take on extra work, been driven into bankruptcy or lost their homes.
As a not-for-profit health system, Providence believes financial means should never determine who can access health care, which is why the organization offers generous financial assistance and charity care.
By your side every step of the way
Providence’s financial assistance is available to patients in need who are uninsured, underinsured or otherwise unable to pay for their medical bills. In 2021, more than 266,000 patients across the Providence family of organizations relied on its charity care program to access the care they needed.
Debbie's positive experience is one that Providence strives to provide for every patient who needs financial assistance. Throughout a patient’s journey, a team of financial counselors and call center staff connect with patients early and often, so they are aware of the available financial assistance and how to apply.
Together, they identify the patient’s financial needs, help them understand their options and walk them through the application process. Last year alone, the Providence family of organizations delivered $271 million in free and discounted care.
The programs that Providence provides include:
· Support in applying for financial assistance or medical coverage such as COBRA, Medicaid or the marketplace exchange
· One-on-one guidance throughout the application and approval process from start to finish
· Multiple ways to apply for assistance, including Providence’s website, in person, by phone or through an electronic medical records system
· Interest-free, long-term payment plan options
· Easily accessible information in multiple languages and interpretive services
In 2020 and 2021, Providence’s financial assistance and charity care programs helped to eliminate approximately $83.6 million every month from patients’ hospital bills across the seven states Providence serves.
In Washington state, where Debbie lives, more than 58,000 people relied on Providence’s charity care program last year. “Providence has been awesome,” says Debbie. “I was a charity care case, and they were so wonderful. I had the best cancer team. I would go to Providence for anything.”
To learn more about financial assistance programs through the Providence family of organizations, visit providence.org/financialhelp