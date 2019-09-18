SPOKANE — Inland Northwest Opera will present performances of “Madame Butterfly” in Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. A 30-minute preconcert talk will be one hour before the performance.
Soprano Elizabeth Caballero will star as Cio-Cio San and the role of Lt. Pinkerton will feature tenor Chad Shelton. Both appeared in the 2018/19 MET season. Mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy will appear as Suzuki, a regular with the MET.
Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” tells the story of a young Japanese maiden whose pride and honor are wounded by an American naval officer, leading to heartbreak and tragedy. Cio-Cio-San’s dreams of immigrating to the U.S. with her new husband are never realized.
“Japanese immigrants began settling in this region in the 1880s. This 1904 opera emerged with a powerful message on racial and cultural bias. It remains timeless.” said Dawn Wolski, General Director
This production, directed by Fenlon Lamb, will feature an innovative set design constructed by Papermoon Opera Productions.
The unique lighting and projections will complete dramatic effects for the highly stylized paper sets. Conductor Dean Williamson, entering his fourth season as music director of the Nashville Opera, returns to INO where he made his opera conducting debut.
Caballero last appeared in Spokane as Musetta in “La bohème” in 2015 and as a 2017 soloist for the Spokane Symphony in Verdi’s “Requiem.” Sandra Piques Eddy appeared in the title role and Chad Shelton was Don José for the 2017 production of “Carmen” in Spokane.
Rounding out the cast is Cory McKern as Sharpless and Brandon Michael as Goro. “Madame Butterfly” is sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Tickets ranging from $23-$90 are on sale at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox by calling 509-624-1200 or FoxTheaterSpokane.org
More information is available at inlandnwopera.com