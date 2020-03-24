Spokane Chinese Association President Ping Ping is a bubbly college instructor who loves to bring people together.
On Monday, he did just that by gathering and donating more than 400 masks to the Spokane Police Department.
When rumblings of the COVID-19 outbreak started late last year in the Wuhan province of China, association members were buying masks and sending them home.
As the outbreak spread around the globe, Ping said the Chinese community in Spokane wanted to help locally, too.
“Helping the community is helping ourselves too,” he said.
Initially, Ping helped people who needed masks get them from community members. Over 600 masks made it to people in need through Ping.
Police Capt. Tracie Meidl said the donation Monday came in the department’s time of need.
“Our supply actually is running really low right now,” Meidl said. “So this couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for us.”