Social distancing is no problem in Southeast Oregon’s lonely outback.
“Roughing it,” however, is not a sure thing.
Our roughing it begins at a Hines bed and breakfast where wife Wonder and I wolf down omelets and fresh fruit before hitting the road south into the great beyond.
Our destination: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The headquarters 20 miles south of Burns-Hines is a birders’ paradise. Tweety types stroll around with lenses long enough to see moon blemishes.
A bird choir greets us as we walk the paths. At feeders, ground squirrels and yellow-headed blackbirds jockey for tasty morsels.
A stroll to Marshall Pond blind reveals a bird Navy patrolling.
My mission this day is to hike the refuge trails, all easy jaunts. Many are one-quarter to one-half mile in length. A few are much shorter.
The only problem is a mosquito air force. The bugs are out for blood, even the iron-poor kind available from awkwardly trotting 66-year-olds.
To escape the mosquitos, we take a side trip to Pete French’s round barn, where the cattle baron trained horses in the late 19th century.
Nesting in the rafters is a raven, which replaced the previous year’s great-horned owl.
15 miles farther, on a lonely highway, we reach Diamond Craters. Our bed and breakfast hostess has given us a map of the lava flow.
The Bureau of Land Management, which produced the map, has spared no details, listing 10 sites marked with educational signs.
One problem. The turnoff for the site is so inadequately marked we drive right by. Before we know it, we are in Frenchglen, about 60 miles south of Burns and essentially the end of pavement.
We get out of the car, swatting at voracious mosquitoes, and trot awkwardly around town.
The hotel and mercantile are closed. Both are between managers — apparently the previous ones were carried away by the buzzing horde.
However, a coffee shop is open. We stop there. Inside the shop the mosquitos are slightly less numerous than they are outside.
A delivery arrives.
“It’s mosquito netting for my bed,” the shop owner says.
As we trot away, careful not to spill our coffees, we spot a sign on the mercantile. The sign reads, in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Frenchglen Oregon/social distancing since 1872.”
Chased to the car by mosquitos, we hop in. We kill the mosquitos that managed to slip inside in the seconds we had the door open, then begin our return drive to Hines.
Burns/Hines is a 4½-hour, twisty drive from the Walla Walla Valley. Topping endless ranges of Blue Mountains, following snowmelt-choked rivers, the road in spring is bordered by hillsides painted gold with arrowleaf balsamroot.
Alas, the serious hiking must be saved for another trip. The Steens Mountain Loop Road, from which the best trails radiate, is passable from July through late fall snows.
We stop at a restaurant for an evening meal. A birder bingo group is sitting nearby. They have reached species No. 333 by the time we are served our meal.
We vow to return in fall — for longer trails, not the restaurant. An easy trail leads to the summit of Steens Mountain (9,738 feet above sea level). The hike to Wildhorse Lake from the Steens Summit Road is breathtakingly beautiful, the Big Indian Gorge Trail challenging.
Or maybe we’ll just drive Oregon’s highest road, “roughing it” in the comfort of the car.
Away from refuge headquarters, it’s social distancing at its finest.
