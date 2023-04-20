COLLEGE PLACE — Sounds of the People will host a nostalgic dress-up, music-laced event on May 6.
Prom Night: The Listening Party and Benefit Concert for those 18 and older will allow “the community to relive their high school days all while supporting local artist JVMVL and enjoy some great music, food and drinks,” said Sounds of the People Director Luna Lindsey.
JVMVL is releasing the R&B album “W.H.Y?,” abbreviated from “Who Hurt You?”
Formal attire is requested for the event from 5-9 p.m. at the College Place Lions Club, 801 SE Larch St.
Sydnee Morehouse will take complimentary prom photos in the park at 4 p.m.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with food and drink and a fresh DJ mix with sounds by Whitman student DJ eMMANUEL.
Tickets range from $25-$45 for individuals, $75 for couples and $200 for a VIP group of four. Each ticket includes a signed JVMVL CD and other amenities.
Tickets are on sale at soundsofthepeople.com/tickets.
A Chicago native, local singer-songwriter JVMVL grew up in Missouri City, Texas, and now lives in the Walla Walla area.
His passion for music came from his father, Alvin Luckett, a member and songwriter in the 1970s for The Mighty Marvelows.
JVMVL began his music career in 2017 and has since been featured in blogs, e-magazines and through radio airplay and interviews.
He has performed in the Walla Walla Valley, including opening for Dizzy Wright, at the Inaugural Sounds of the People event and the Whitman College Sounds of the People show.
“I’m excited to see where JVMVL’s journey takes him,” said Event Coordinator Jen Olivos.
“He is a genuine, kind and talented individual and I know I’ll be hearing him everywhere in no time. You’ll have these songs stuck in your head all day – I find myself singing them even when I’m at the grocery store.”
“W.H.Y?” is JVMVL’s debut album, following the release in 2021 of his “Open Late” EP.
The project focuses on the woes of love and love lost and was engineered by California native, local artist, producer, engineer and SOTP Creative Director Asani Watson.
“The project is a continuation of JVMVL’s legacy of offering music to the world that is vulnerable and authentic. It is heartbreak and joy and turmoil and acceptance all wrapped up into a handful of incredible songs that showcase masterful lyricism and smooth, enchanting vocals,” Luna said.
“JVMVL is one of those rare artists that you meet — so incredibly humble and talented with maximum star potential. I just feel incredibly lucky to be a part of his journey in any way,” Luna said.
Boston-raised local artist, HNYZEE, will perform a few new tracks from her upcoming project, “Virgo Moon,” and all-new music from opener ASANI? off his new EP, “Lessons from Love.”
JVMVL will take the stage as headliner with an intermission for a Prom King and Queen contest, followed by a dance party.
All are invited to the afterparty at the Green Lantern, which will feature a signature cocktail with a portion of proceeds going to benefit JVMVL.
For more information or to become a volunteer, email Luna at luna@soundsofthepeople.com.
