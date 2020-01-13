Small wall fire snuffed out at Walla Walla home

A small fire inside the wall of a home was put out Friday afternoon in Walla Walla.
Firefighters received a report of a possible fire at the home in the 1400 block of Francis Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to information from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived and found that a wall at the back of the house was smoldering, so they ripped the paneling off the side of the house, found the fire and put it out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported and a damage estimate was not available.