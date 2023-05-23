April 2023 has come and gone and life proceeds, though at a different pace.
This past month brought some rain and cool weather then closed out with clear bright sun-splashed days that were way above the expected temps here in Walla Walla County.
Wildlife attempted to adapt once again to the unpredictable climate shifts we all are witnessing. From frosty cold mornings to 88 degrees Fahrenheit at the end of the month.
Wildflowers started blooming, early emerging butterflies appeared, and wild bird migration flooded over this basin with hundreds of thousands passing over during the nights of the last week of April.
Late winter Snow geese stayed by the thousands through to the end of April which is very unusual.
Out to the north end of the county in the Snake River, a quiet change has been ongoing and that is the massive exponential population explosion of an 80-millimeter-long, mostly clear animal that is a nonnative invasive species introduced in the early 1990s through ballast water releases in the Columbia River.
I am writing about a species of freshwater shrimp known as the Siberian prawns.
This 2.3-inch-long shrimp was first noticed in the Lower Columbia River in 1995 and has since spread up the Columbia River into the Snake River and up through the dams to Lower Granite pool.
The Siberian prawns are entirely freshwater and are native to the Amur River along the Russian Chinese border south into far south China.
Other rivers here in North America, where these prawns have been discovered, are the coastal Queets River, The Tucannon River, San Francisco Bay estuary and the Sacramento River, along with the Boise River in Idaho and the lower Palouse River on the Franklin-Whitman County line.
This diminutive shrimp has spread very quickly up these rivers and their true impact on these river systems and the native fish and invertebrates is unknown.
Just a hint of their numbers in the lower Snake River is astounding. In 2015, 464,000 Siberian shrimp were caught at Little Goose Dam.
I have visited with several fisher folks that fish at the confluence of the Palouse River with the Snake River and they all told me that every Walleye pike they catch is absolutely bulging with Siberian prawns.
These highly predatory introduced fish species are packed with these prawns and nothing else. I am also told that their guts have a lot of fat on them.
The same goes for Small Mouthed bass and Large Mouthed bass in the lower Snake. Are native endangered Steelhead and the different species of endangered salmon also feeding on this shrimp species?
One other interesting comment by a friend that frequently fishes at the mouth of the Palouse River is that all the Walleye he has caught have an amazing amount of fat accumulated under their skin from dining on the unlimited number of prawns in the river.
Is this invasive shrimp a lifesaver for smolt salmon headed downstream to the ocean as predation rates may not be as high on them as has been assumed?
Because so little is known or understood about this invasive prawn’s effect on native river systems here in North America, any additional data would be important in getting a grip on potential impacts to native species.
Other questions are many and as time moves on it is my hope that we come to understand what these huge numbers of Siberian prawns bring with them into the future of these rivers.
Remember, life is good!
