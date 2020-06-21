I see on the television people pulling down statues of Civil War men. Whether they were good or bad it was our American History.
Abraham Lincoln labored to protect the rights of African Americans during the Civil War, he turned a blind eye to Native Americans and the wars raging in the West.
The wars against the Native Americans just simply went on as usual even during the Civil War and abolition, according to historian Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, author of “An Indigenous People History of the United States”
Lincoln’s campaign appealed to the land-poor settlers who demanded the government open Indigenous land west of the Mississippi. In 1862 Lincoln adopted the Homestead Act, the Morrill Act and the Pacific Railroad Act all of which transferred large tracts of indigenous land.
With these land grabs the government broke multiple treaties. When indigenous people resisted the Army removed or massacred them. Under Lincoln’s direction the Army slaughtered Cheyene and Arapaho at Sand Creek, Colorado. Imprisoned nearly 10,000 men, women and children at Fort Summer and publicly hanged 38 Dakota warriors in Minnesota in what remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
So should the indigenous people go to Washington, D.C., and tear down the Lincoln Memorial?
Maybe?
And I am in the same age range as Al Conetto (letter to the editor of June 15) and completely agree with him.
JoAnn Ackerman
Milton-Freewater