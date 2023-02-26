At the first sign of trouble, I make sure to replace old photography hard drives. I save everything worth saving to at least two drives, which are kept in separate locations.
If all your drives are in one place, one fire takes them all. That’s tip #1.
While loading a new drive recently, I took a moment to look through some old flower/garden shots.
The grey, cold, rainy days of winter cry out for a visual vacation to images of warmer times.
Tip #2 – while the rain pounds on your windows or the snow covers the lawn, escape into your summer photos.
Tip #3 – take your macro lens out for a walk now and again.
While looking through some old photographs I realized it had been a long time since I’d shot anything with either of my close-up lenses.
I have been using my old Micro-Nikkor 55mm with a slide copier attachment to digitize old family photos, but that’s a topic for a different column and not what I’m talking about here.
After acquiring a Micro-Nikkor 105mm, f2.8 several years ago, I used it a lot.
I remember having so much fun looking through the viewfinder and seeing a world we literally step over, and on, every day.
It was such a wonderful break from what I get paid to shoot.
At some point, it was put on my shelf and forgotten.
A micro or macro lens – a difference in name only – allows you to focus very close to the front of the lens, making small subjects very large in the final image.
An extension tube can be used to make the enlargement even greater. None of the images included here were taken with extension tubes.
The challenge, and therefore the fun, is finding strong subject matter and getting images in focus.
We busy humans tend to see the big picture while missing a lot of details.
Microphotography forces me to slow down and really look at things.
It’s easy to a see flower garden and even individual flowers, but that isn’t worth a photo in my eyes.
The angry white spider on a mountain daisy or a pristine water droplet on a lily are worth looking for.
The next challenge is getting the subject in precise focus while making a strong composition.
Even when stopping your lens down to f8 or so, your depth of field is paper-thin with a micro lens, leaving little room for error, especially when things are moving.
Just a slight breeze while shooting seems like a hurricane on a small, small garden subject.
But the results can be very rewarding. I’m including several favorites from the early days with both my micro lenses. One of them will be in my camera bag from now on.
