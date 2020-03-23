WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate.
Paul, an eye surgeon, went into quarantine Sunday after learning his results. He said he has not had symptoms and was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
His announcement led Utah’s two GOP senators — Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — to place themselves into quarantine, stepping away from negotiations as the Senate worked on a massive economic rescue package for the COVID_19 crisis. At least five senators, including Paul, were in self-quarantine Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Paul’s diagnosis came after two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, tested positive for the virus.
“The coronavirus has hit the Senate today,″ said McConnell, R-Ky. “It’s not just back in our states but right here in the Senate.″