Summer 1918: Four years of static trench warfare of what would eventually be known as World War I was nearly won by Imperial Germany. The March 1918 treaty of Brest-Litovsk, signed between Russia and Germany, officially closed the Eastern European front and freed up nearly 50 German divisions from the theater.
With this new strength in numbers, the German high command planned a new series of counter-offensives against the armies of the allies — codenamed Kaiserschlacht — which aimed at creating a breakthrough along the 450-mile “western front” that cut through Belgium and Northeastern France.
Beginning March 18, 1918, in a British-held sector near Saint-Quentin, France, Kaiserschlacht would be their last gamble at any chance for victory against the Allies. By July 1918 German troops had pushed the combined armies of France and England back nearly 100 miles from their original positions on the western front.
Believing to be on the cusp of victory, German Gen. Erich Ludendorff massed 52 divisions along the northern bank of the French Marne River with orders to push Allied lines further south near the French towns of Reims and Chateau-Thierry on the Champagne-Marne salient. However, this German plan was anticipated by the Allies, and the series of battles that followed is known today as the Second Battle of the Marne.
Among the ranks of the Allied defenders south of the Marne that July 1918 was an American artillery sergeant by the name of Huron “Red” Lake, who was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.
Sgt. Lake gave an interview in Spokane’s Spokesman-Review in August of that same year. “You would have thought that a bunch of madmen had broken loose when the orders came to go to the front,” Lake recalled, “we cheered our fool heads off.”
Sgt. Lake was then serving with Battery E of the 146th Field Artillery Regiment -- the first unit of heavy artillery to deploy to Europe with the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) during WWI.
After the U.S. declared war against Germany in April 1917, the newly federalized 146th contained many members from the Pacific Northwest; Battery D recruits hailed from Walla Walla, Battery E from Yakima or Benton County, and Battery F from the Spokane area.
Once recruitment numbers were satisfied, the 146th was rushed to basic military training at Camp Greene, S.C., and shipped out to France attached to the 66th Field Artillery Brigade of the 41st Infantry Division on Christmas Eve 1917.
Upon the regiment’s arrival in Europe, and with no artillery training whatsoever, the men of Battery E were ordered to report to a French artillery school located near the town of Bordeaux in January 1918. It was here where Sgt. Lake and Battery E of the 146th would gain firsthand experience using brand new French manufactured 155mm Grande Puissance Filloux (GPF) cannons, which they nicknamed the battery’s “pets.”
Considered state of the art during WWI, the 155 GPF weighed approximately 14 tons and could fire a 90-pound rifled explosive projectile slightly over 10 miles. A total of 24 155 GPF cannons, costing nearly $1.8 million each when adjusting for today’s inflation, were issued to the 146th following the successful completion of their French training in June 1918.
From here, Sgt. Lake of Battery E and the 146th would receive combat orders to the Second Battle of the Marne and be reassigned to the 1st U.S. Army’s Corps of Artillery. Due to their relocation, the men belonging to the 66th and her two regiments called themselves the “Gypsy” Brigade.
When the German July 15th drive of the Kaiserschlacht across the Marne commenced, the 146th and Battery E were near the French town of Coupru. Lightning-fast German Stormtruppen, or shock troops, hastily built pontoon bridges across a portion of the Marne River and were dealing heavy casualties upon Allied defenders belonging to the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division south of Chateau-Thierry.
With the help of reconnaissance aircraft and balloons acting as spotters for the gun crews of the 146th, each gun manned by approximately 12 to 15 men, the 155 GPFs inflicted upon the Germans horrendous casualties with pinpoint accuracy. The fire from the shells of Battery E and the 146th directly hit and destroyed the German-built pontoon bridges, some no more than 6 feet at their widest.
“We used those .55s to good account,” Lake said. “I was sergeant of a gun crew, and we kept our little pet barking at a lively rate. We blew up a couple of bridges, which bothered the Germans a good bit, and located a couple of machine gun nests.”
For Lake, the Allied defense at the Second Battle of the Marne would be his first and only combat action during the war. After firing 25 155mm shells into German lines, Lake was “getting ready for a new aim” when an orderly approached his gun position and ordered him to report to the headquarters of the 146th; he was to return to the United States where he would serve as an instructor at an artillery school.
“When I got there, I was ordered to Paris and onto the United States. Did you ever hear of such hard luck?”
But before he could leave, Lake witnessed the turning point of the Second Battle of the Marne and the Allied victory that followed.
By July 18, only three days since the opening of the battle, the German drive south across the Marne had sputtered. Despite heavy casualties, the American and Allied defenders fiercely held their ground with artillery support provided by the guns of the 66th and the 146th.
Seizing the opportunity to follow the Germans north, an immediate Allied counter-offensive commenced, aimed at driving the Germans out of the Champagne-Marne Salient and the towns of Soissons and Chateau-Thierry just north of the Marne River.
At 6 a.m. the morning of July 18, Lake observed an AEF attack on Chateau-Thierry led by U.S. Marines of the 4th Marine Brigade “just as they went over the top.”
That morning a “funny mist settled over the valley, so it was almost like watching a motion picture play,” Sgt. Lake said. “Then a sort of shadow line appeared and as we watched it ran over the ground and broke, as the men went into the German trenches.”
When the Marines jumped into German lines, many were still eating breakfast and had not realized they were under attack by the Americans. Lake observed that “the Americans pulled some of the Germans out of their dugouts as they were eating breakfast; others weren’t dressed and got marched back with only part of their clothes on.” He also recounted the persuasion methods used to convince German soldiers to cooperate and stay alive.
The Allied defense and counter-offensive at the Second Battle of the Marne was a resounding success for the Allies and was the final attempt by the German high command to launch a major offensive.
For the remainder of the war, the German military would be on the defensive. The entire Champagne-Marne region, previously lost to German forces in June 1918, was retaken. An estimated total of 160,000 German troops were wounded or killed during the battle, many of whom fell victim to explosive shells fired by men like Sgt. Lake and Battery E, with Allied losses at nearly 130,000 men. Battery E, armed with just four cannons, managed to fire nearly 4,000 shells into German lines during the Second Battle of the Marne, and thankfully no casualties were reported.
Sgt. “Red” Lake’s Battery E and the 146th would continue to support the 1st U.S. Army with artillery support in actions near Verdun, St. Mihiel and the massive Allied offensive in the Meuse-Argonne area of France.
By the end of WWI with the signing of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice between Germany and the Allied nations, the 146th and the 66th would have experienced more frontline combat than any other American heavy artillery unit in the AEF during WWI.
The total of 155mm caliber shells fired by every heavy artillery unit in the AEF during the war stands at 264,000 rounds, and over 53% of that grand total was expended by the 66th and her two regiments alone.
106 American soldiers of the 66th “Gypsy” Brigade would give the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation during the First World War.
If you would like to find out more about the history surrounding the local men who served in WWI or the 146th Artillery, be sure to visit Fort Walla Walla Museum.
In addition to two 155 GPF cannons at Fort Walla Walla Park, both of which were used at the Second Battle of the Marne by the men of Battery D of the 146th, Fort Walla Walla Museum has many items on display related to the 66th “Gypsy” Brigade in WWI, including Sgt. Huron “Red” Lake’s original wool uniform.
His story and many others from veterans from the Pacific Northwest who served in both artillery regiments of the 66th will be featured in a new book to be released by Fort Walla Walla Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.