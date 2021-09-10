Walla Walla High School history teacher Bill Plucker was on his way into school. It was Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and the school year had just started.
He heard on the radio that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. While the news was alarming, he didn’t yet realize the scope of the situation.
“I actually thought it was an accident of a small plane,” Plucker said. “But when I got to school, I heard the news that it was a (passenger plane) and it might have been tied to terrorism.”
Twenty years later, Plucker still remembers how he spent the day. He spent it with his students.
Plucker recalls that teachers were deciding what to do on the spot. There was no protocol in place for something like this.
“The one thing we didn’t want to do is hide it from our students,” Plucker said. “This was a very traumatic situation, but we didn’t hide it.”
So, he turned on the TV in his classroom. Another teacher, Marcia Tomlin, brought her class into his room. Together, about 60 students and two teachers watched the news.
The teachers took turns walking the room and checking on their students. Students were given the opportunity to phone home.
"I personally called my family to check in on how they were doing," Plucker said.
Plucker said he never attempted to get back to the day's lesson plan.
"Everything just kind of stopped that day," he said. "We were all experiencing it at the same time without a plan for what you do on those kind of days."
As if concern over the nation being under attack and the responsibility of the welfare of a classroom full of students wasn’t enough, Plucker had an additional concern cross his mind.
Plucker is a retired U.S. Marine.
“I still had friends who were in the Marine Corps at that time,” Plucker said. “Obviously, as a veteran, you think of the other men and women who are going to be called on duty.”
As a history teacher, Plucker taught 9/11 in his classes for many years. For awhile, it was to students who in lived through it themselves. That has changed now.
On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, today’s high school students learn about 9/11 as a historical event that happened before they were born.
“How we have recognized 9/11 (in class) over the past 20 years has kind of changed in the impression students get,” he said. “Some of them, early on, remembered it. They may have been in eighth grade, or seventh grade or sixth grade, but they remembered it. Now we are to the point that they don’t have that memory of that, so it’s something new they are learning.”
He said that changes the way students react to the lessons, even if it doesn’t change the way he teaches.
“They will never share that same experience that the student from 20 years ago did,” Plucker said. “So it will always mean something a little bit different to them.”
This year, conversation around the day in Plucker’s class will be a little different. Not as much because that it’s the 20th anniversary, but because of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“I think the one thing that’s different is the reflection now that we have ended our mission there,” Plucker said. “Did we do any good? I think we’ll reflect on that.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.