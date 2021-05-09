Walla Walla
Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague Ave., is closed due to COVID-19.
However, the Center is still doing drive-through pickup of to go hot meals free for Washington residents 60 and older. The cost is $7 for out of state residents and people under age 60.
The meals are served between 11 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday in the parking lot by the kitchen loading dock facing Malcolm Street. People are asked to please stay in their car. See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus
Monday: Ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, vegetable (chef’s choice), bread, brownie.
Tuesday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable (chef’s choice), bread, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Sweet & sour chicken over rice, vegetable (chef’s choice), pea salad, bread, fruit.
Thursday: Fiesta cornbread pie, potatoes, vegetable (chef’s choice), bread, fruit.
Friday: Clam chowder, vegetable (chef’s choice), coleslaw, roll, cake.
Seniors of the Blue Mountains, Walla Walla Valley
Noon, 209 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater, $5, 541-452-1659
No lunches until further notice.