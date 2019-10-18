Activities and weekly lunch menus at area senior centers.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, 720 Sprague Ave., holds daily activities, including classes, meals-on-wheels, and pool and cards from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm.
Adult day care is provided at the Adult Day Center from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Senior Round Table luncheons, $4 suggested donation and $7 charge for under age 60, are served weekdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A vegetarian option is available. Spanish is spoken.
Those 60 and older and homebound may qualify to receive a hot meal delivered for lunch each day. Learn more at 527-3775.
Walla Walla menus
Monday: Hamburger and bun, French fries, salad bar, fruit, MOW: Vegetable (chef’s choice).
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable (chef’s choice), salad bar, cookie/bread, MOW: Garden salad.
Wednesday: Pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables (chef’s choice), salad bar, bread, cake.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad bar, garlic bread, fruit (chef’s choice), MOW: Caesar salad.
Friday: Baked potato bar, fruit crumble, bread, MOW: Chili cheese potato, vegetable (chef’s choice).
MOW = Meals on Wheels.
Waitsburg
Lunch is served at Waitsburg Presbyterian Church, 504 Main St., Waitsburg, on Tuesdays. Home-delivered meals are available. Questions: call 527-3775.
Milton-Freewater
Seniors can enjoy hot lunches and socialize at the senior centers in Milton-Freewater Senior Citizens Center, 311 N. Main St. Activities are offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. See ubne.ws/2udl6SL.
Hot lunches are served at noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. Bingo is at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and pinochle is at 7 p.m. Fridays.
The suggested donation is $3.50 for meals for those 60 and older or children younger than 8; and $6 for those 59 and younger.
Milton-Freewater menus
Tuesday: Ham and egg bake, roasted veggies, mixed fresh fruit, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Shepherd’s pie, wheat roll, dilled green beans, fruit cocktail, peanut butter cookies.
Weston
The Weston Senior Citizens Center on Main Street is open for social time and a hot lunch is served at noon on Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the Area Agency on Aging for Umatilla and Morrow counties, 541-276-1926 or 800-752-1139, ext. 123 or 124.
Weston menus
Wednesday: Chicken and dumpling casserole, roasted red potatoes, steamed broccoli, lemon squares.
Seniors of the Blue Mountains and Walla Walla Valley
Meals are served on Thursdays in the I.O.O.F. Hall, 209 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. The suggested donation is $4.
SBMWWV menus
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, vegetable, salad, dessert.