TURIN, Italy (AP) — The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals.
Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.
Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.
Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.
Zverev, the 2018 champion, didn’t face a single break point against Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.
Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.
The result means that Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — is largely meaningless.
