For many years, I enjoyed visiting zoos and seeing animals that I had not been able to travel to see in the wild — until I was able to do just that with photo safaris in Africa, India and Canada. Visiting zoos will now not be the same for me.
However, I believe that they are still necessary and should be celebrated for those folks who can’t see these animals in the wild. They helped instill in me a love for these species and to do what I could to help sustain them in the wild. I believe that they can continue to do this for us in the future.
Richard Ress, Shoreline