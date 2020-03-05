Re: “First baby gorilla since 2015 born at Woodland Park Zoo; it’s a boy!” [March 5, Northwest]:
Despite The Seattle Times presenting the birth of Woodland Park Zoo’s new baby gorilla as cause for celebration, it was news met with deep sorrow in this household. Being born into captivity is something I wouldn’t wish for any being.
If we care about preserving wild species, which we all should, there are many effective things we can do with our lifestyle habits and dollars to preserve precious habitat — such as avoiding beef and palm products, supporting effective legislation that bans trophy hunting and living simply so that others can simply live.
Supporting zoos and celebrating captivity are certainly not on that list.
Stephanie Bell, SeaTac