Re: “Zoning: How is local control working for us?” [Feb. 14, Northwest Voices]:
Single-family zoning has given Seattle fine neighborhoods. Handing our streets over to developers to build expensive multiplexes will not solve our homeless problems or create middle-income alternatives. It will increase parking problems, crime and more transient populations.
Increase density where it makes sense along transit lines. Build more apartments or condos where zoning allows them already. But do not ruin the best thing about Seattle — its neighborhoods.
Georgi Krom, Seattle
