Recent press, public-official statements, surveys and commentary call for ending single-family zoning in Washington cities. However, there is an option already available in Seattle, where single-family zoning now allows up to three dwelling units per lot, which is already increasing the number of dwelling units in single-family zones (a lot on my block is being redeveloped to include three dwelling units).
This is a viable way to increase density while maintaining personal open space for gardening, required parking, children’s play, trees and at a scale where you can get to know your neighbors.
Our choice is not between one home per lot versus town houses/apartment buildings, rather there is a middle path ready to go.
Steve Wittmann-Todd, Seattle
