NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Expedia Group Inc., down $5.40 to $192.12.
The online travel company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
GoDaddy Inc., up $6.39 to $80.60.
The web hosting company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Zillow Group Inc., up $6.06 to $53.92.
The online real estate marketplace reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter revenue.
HubSpot Inc., up $10.46 to $544.92.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
DexCom Inc., down $21.71 to $420.56.
The medical device company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 43 cents to $7.93.
The maker of auto parts reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $5.96 to $15.78.
The tire maker told investors that it continues to feel pressure on operations from rising inflation.
Newell Brands Inc., up $2.43 to $24.39.
The maker of Rubbermaid products and Elmer’s glue reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
