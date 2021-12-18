MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jan Zidek had 15 points to lead five in double figures as Pepperdine beat Southeast Missouri 83-77 on Saturday night.
Darryl Polk Jr. added 13 points for the Waves. Jade' Smith chipped in 12, Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 11 and Houston Mallette had 10. Smith also had six rebounds, while Mitchell Jr. posted six assists.
The Waves (5-8) forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Pepperdine totaled 48 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Phillip Russell scored a career-high 25 points for the Redhawks (5-7). Nygal Russell added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Thompson had 13 points.
