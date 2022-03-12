COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 in MLS play on Saturday.
Jesus Jimenez staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he took a crossing pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and headed a shot past Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room.
Zelarayann knotted the score in the 56th minute when he sent a shot from outside the box past Toronto keeper Alex Bono. Etienne, who had a goal disallowed in the first half for offsides, scored the game-winner off a pass from Jonathan Mensah in the 65th minute.
The Crew outshot Toronto 15-8 and had an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.
Room finished with four saves for the Crew (2-0-1). Bono had six saves for Toronto (0-2-1).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.