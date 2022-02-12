ROME (AP) — Mattia Zaccagni scored twice and was involved in Lazio's other goal as they defeated Bologna 3-0 to move to sixth place in the Italian league on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder has been in great form under coach Maurizio Sarri and was recently called up by Italy for a training camp.
He has six goals in 19 Serie A matches, his best total in a single season.
Zaccagni won a penalty for Lazio after just 11 minutes when he was hit in the face and fell on his back in the box. Ciro Immobile converted from the spot with a perfectly taken low shot.
Zaccagni slotted home between the legs of the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 from Luis Alberto's perfect through ball in the 53rd.
The win was completed 10 minutes later from very close range at the end of a slick passing combination.
Serie A leader Inter Milan later traveled to Napoli, which could move to the top of the table with a win. Inter had a one-point lead over Napoli and AC Milan, which faces Sampdoria on Sunday.
