SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill scored one minute into the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Jamiro Monteiro got an assist on the equalizer for San Jose (3-5-5).
Johnny Russell scored in the 45th minute to give Sporting KC (3-7-4) the lead at halftime. Sporting KC picked up just its second point away from home this season.
The Earthquakes outshot Sporting KC 18-5 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Tim Melia made four saves for Sporting KC.
