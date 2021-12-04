CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and Clyde Trapp scored 19 with 12 rebounds and Charlotte ended a three-game losing streak beating George Washington 86-79 on Saturday.
Young made all 11 of his foul shots and Charlotte finished 19 for 21 from the line. Austin Butler scored 17 points and Aly Khalifa 10.
Brendan Adams' basket gave the Colonials a 23-17 lead with 8:26 before halftime. Young followed with a four-point play which ignited Charlotte (4-3) and the 49ers proceeded to outscore George Washington 24-6 the rest of the half.
Charlotte never trailed after intermission.
James Bishop scored 23 points for George Washington (2-8), Adams 18 and Brayon Freeman 11 off the bench. The Colonials now have dropped four-straight games for the second time this season.
___
