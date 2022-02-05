CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 24 points as Charlotte rolled past Marshall 88-64 on Saturday.
Young hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.
Aly Khalifa had 16 points and nine assists for Charlotte (12-9, 5-4 Conference USA). Robert Braswell IV added 16 points. Jackson Threadgill had 12 points and six rebounds.
Andrew Taylor scored a career-high 28 points for the Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mikel Beyers had five assists.
___
___
