BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the game to lift Charlotte to a 67-66 victory over Appalachian State in nonconference action on Thursday night.
Young made 4 of 6 3-point shots and added six rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Jackson Threadgill had 12 points. Aly Khalifa added seven assists, while Clyde Trapp Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.
Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (2-2), but he missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 23 seconds. Adrian Delph added 15 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
