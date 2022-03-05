MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trace Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds and E.J. Clark added 20 points as Alabama State narrowly defeated Grambling State 78-75 on Saturday.
Gerald Liddell had 15 points and four blocks for Alabama State (10-21, 8-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and eight rebounds. Young shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.
Cameron Christon had 21 points for the Tigers (11-19, 8-9), who have now lost four straight games. Prince Moss added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tra'Michael Moton had 11 points.
The Hornets improved to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Alabama State defeated Grambling State 80-72 on Feb. 5.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
