MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trace Young had 21 points as Alabama State beat Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Saturday night.
Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points for Alabama State (6-15, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). E.J. Clark added 10 points.
Joe French had 27 points for the Wildcats (5-15, 3-5). Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points and had six assists. Kevin Davis had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.