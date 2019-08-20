On its 103rd birthday, the Washington State Parks system is giving us a gift: Free admission.

Single-day visitors to any state park on Sunday, Aug. 25, won't need a Discover Pass to park. The pass costs $30 a year or $10 for one day. The 2011 law that created the Discover Pass system also directed the state parks system to offer as many as 12 free days per year.

After this Sunday, two free days remain in 2019: Saturday, Sept. 28 (National Public Lands Day) and Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

Those who end up enjoying the state parks enough to pony up for a Discover Pass will gain access to millions of acres of state recreation lands, including:

Not sure which state park to check out on the free day? Here are a few our travel writers have visited and loved:

