This whimsical mural, which stretches to reveal a family of Sasquatches, is a collaboration between prolific Seattle muralist Ryan "Henry" Ward and Seattle artist Angelina Villalobos, who goes by the pseudonym 179. The building it's on, seen from Rainier Avenue South and South College Street, houses Parent Trust for Washington Children, a nonprofit geared toward educating expecting parents and providing support programs for families, children and teens. The new mural replaced some older images and was painted in July. Learn more about the artists' work at https://itsahenry.com and https://onesevennine.myportfolio.com.
