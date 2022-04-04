TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-hander David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for cash.
The 27-year-old had a 6.08 ERA and no record over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Seattle and Detroit. He signed with the Rays last month.
McKay is 18-11 with two saves and a 4.76 ERA in four minor-league seasons. He missed last season following hip surgery.
