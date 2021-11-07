NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees declined a club option on left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez and promoted catcher Donny Sands to the major league roster Sunday.
Rodríguez's option was worth $3 million and included a $500,000 buyout, which he'll receive along with the right to become a free agent. He was acquired from Texas along with Joey Gallo for minor leaguers Glenn Otto, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith in July and pitched well down the stretch.
Frequently lined up against opponents' best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.
Sands split last season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting a combined .261 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs and a .792 OPS.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.