For a lifelong fan of printed newspapers, it's difficult to see them stop printing daily or cease printing altogether.
But the business is so brutal nowadays, especially in smaller cities and rural areas, it will happen more often in the next few years.
What's not changing is the need for local journalism to continue informing citizens, holding officials accountable and binding communities.
That will require experimentation, bold and sometimes painful changes, and finding new ways to fund this essential work.
That's happening in Yakima, where the Yakima Herald-Republic announced Feb. 1 that it's ending daily print editions. It's shifting to printed papers only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting April 1.
This is the most visible of several transformations at the Yakima paper, which I've written about recently.
Simultaneously, the paper is increasing the size of remaining print editions and expanding its newsroom.
Readers are being encouraged to shift their daily newspaper habit to an electronic replica of the print version, an e-edition, that will be delivered daily to computers, tablets and phones.
Numerous dailies cut print frequency over the last decade as advertising revenue fell and no longer subsidized the cost of deliveries. Fewer subscribers also made delivery more costly, especially in lower-density areas.
More recently, labor shortages are straining papers' ability to find and retain carriers.
Dailies in Spokane, Tacoma, Olympia, Bellingham and Tri-Cities cut Saturday editions. The Oregonian cut delivery to three days a week plus a "bonus" Saturday edition in 2013, following similar changes elsewhere by its parent company, Advance Publications.
Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at the Poynter Institute, believes this is newspapers' future.
"I'm surprised it hasn't arrived in a bigger way sooner," he said.
There can be negative effects, because "you would like your subscribers to want it every day," he said.
That can be offset if savings from print cutbacks are used to preserve coverage.
"If something's got to go, better that than reducing the numbers in the newsroom and the ambition of the report," he said.
Edmonds' paper, the Poynter-owned Tampa Bay Times, last year outsourced printing and now prints only Wednesdays and Sundays. It combined that with marketing to educate readers about digital alternatives.
In Yakima, about 60 readers, out of 15,000 print subscribers, contacted the paper by phone or email after the change was announced.
Some are supportive and some don't like it. "Mostly what we're hearing is 'I'm going to wait and see how this all pans out,' " said Charles Horton, senior director of affiliates for The Seattle Times.
The Times acquired the Yakima daily in 1991 and is looking for ways to preserve what's become a money-losing business.
Advertising revenue declined 30% during the pandemic and 60% since 2015. Commercial printing revenue fell 40%, partly because it stopped printing the Tri-City Herald, which had outsourced its printing to Yakima since 2012.
That led to annual losses of more than $1 million. From another perspective, the Blethen family that owns The Times is spending millions to preserve local coverage, which it can't do indefinitely.
Instead of closing shop or selling to a chain that would slash spending on journalism, The Times is embarking on an experiment to save the paper.
That involves radically changing the business model and finding new ways to sustain the newsroom.
Last year the Yakima printing operation closed. Production was consolidated at The Times-owned Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. That led to the reduction of about 50 non-newsroom jobs.
Then The Times worked with Microsoft, the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and a group of community leaders to launch a fundraising campaign to expand coverage and access to critical news topics.
Now it’s shifting to three days a week of printed papers, including a new “Explore Yakima” section, as it upgrades its website and e-edition.
“It started as, 'If we want people to subscribe to us digitally, we’ve got to give them a better experience,' " Horton told me.
That led to adding a team of four, including digital designers in the Yakima and Walla Walla newsrooms plus a developer and digital-audience growth manager. That investment was made possible by reducing costs, including the press consolidation and creation of a combined copy desk in Yakima for the affiliates, Horton said.
Yakima’s newsroom remains funded for 24 positions, with four more reporters coming soon, supported by donations.
“If we didn’t reduce print frequency, we’d be forced to cut our newsroom by half,” Executive Editor Greg Halling wrote in a Feb. 1 column.
I wondered if cutting print editions will hurt the recently announced fundraising campaign, but that appears unlikely, according to Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the foundation.
"I know folks who are really going to miss receiving those daily newspapers … the reality is print subscriptions are in decline nationwide," she said. "The other piece is, how great it is that the newspaper in whatever form is loved enough that people think they might miss it."
Some donors appreciate the changes, she added. A frequent question was why people should support a failing business. Now it's clear they would be helping it transform and pursue sustainability.
Frank Blethen, publisher of The Times (and my boss), said his hope is that the newsroom stabilizes and the new model is proven to work in Yakima and other communities.
"We're losing millions of dollars over the next five years to try to save a newspaper in Yakima," he told me, "and at the same time increase the service to the community and make it bilingual and available to the Hispanic community."
These interviews quieted my lament about losing print editions. They also clarified the difficult choices and effort required to save what's left of America's free-press system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.