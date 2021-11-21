MOSCOW, Idaho — The Washington State women’s basketball team broke away from a 33-32 halftime deficit by outscoring Idaho 22-10 in the third quarter en route to a 73-59 victory Sunday afternoon.
Four Cougars (3-0) scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack. Johanna Teder had 13 points, including three three-pointers, and five rebounds. Bella Murekatete contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Charlisse Leger-Walker and Tara Wallack each had 12 points and six rebounds.
Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in seven points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Louise Forsyth scored 18 points for Idaho (1-2).
WSU is playing in Nassau, Bahamas, this week, facing Miami (Florida) on Thursday and North Carolina State on Saturday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.