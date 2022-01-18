PULLMAN – Washington State postponed its basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Oregon because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program, WSU announced Tuesday.
The Cougs’ had also pushed back a game against Apple Cup rival Washington, which was initially slated for Dec. 29 in Pullman. The contest was called off about 12 hours before tip due to COVID-19 protocols on WSU’s end.
“We’ve just been snakebit,” coach Kyle Smith said Tuesday during his weekly news conference.
Smith said one Coug player has mild symptoms of the virus while “a couple” of others have entered protocols but aren’t showing symptoms.
He added that WSU’s game versus Oregon State, originally set for Saturday, might be delayed one day.
Two players missed WSU’s split last weekend with the Bay Area schools because of COVID-19. The Cougars’ tipoff against Stanford in Pullman last Thursday was delayed by over an hour as the hosts awaited coronavirus testing results.
