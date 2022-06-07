Washington State men's basketball fans waited anxiously for Mouhamed Gueye to make his decision. Now, the Cougar faithful can rest easy.
After a month of exploring his professional and transfer options, the standout 6-foot-11 post from Senegal has elected to return to Pullman for his sophomore season, according to a report posted Tuesday to Twitter by CBS analyst Jon Rothstein.
Gueye declared for the NBA draft on April 24 and entered the transfer portal shortly afterward. He sought feedback from pro franchises while gauging interest in the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market. Gueye worked out for NBA teams and participated in the G-League combine before withdrawing from the draft pool last week.
After backing out of the draft, Gueye remained in the transfer portal, but the Cougs ultimately won another recruiting battle for the four-star (247) big man who made an immediate impact at WSU as a true freshman in 2021-22. Last offseason, the Prolific Prep (Napa, California) product chose WSU over Kansas and became the Cougs’ third-highest rated recruit of the past two decades.
An “elite defender,” per coach Kyle Smith, with a fast-developing touch on offense, Gueye landed on the All-Pac-12 freshman team last year after starting 33 games and averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and just under one block per game for the 22-win Cougars, who advanced to the semifinal round of the NIT.
He emerged as an NBA prospect during his rookie year. So, what might Gueye accomplish as a sophomore?
High expectations will surround Gueye and the Cougars’ revamped frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season. WSU brings back bruising center Dishon Jackson for his junior year, and the Cougs made key additions this offseason in four-star 7-foot freshman Adrame Diongue – who also hails from Senegal – and Mael Hamon-Crespin, a smooth post player from France.
Efe Abogidi, who started for two seasons in the Cougar frontcourt and declared for the NBA draft in April, is reportedly expected to sign a contract with G League Ignite. Still, WSU will be well-stocked in the paint next year.
NOTE:
More good news came for the Cougars Tuesday morning as WSU signed talented guard Justin Powell, who comes via the transfer portal from Tennessee after beginning his career at Auburn. The 6-6 guard from Goshen, Ky. averaged 3.7 points per game last season at Tennessee after a stellar freshman season with Auburn where he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 assists, while shooting 44.2% from three-point range.
This story will be updated.
