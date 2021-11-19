PULLMAN -- Washington State made a statement with a 44-18 win over Arizona on Friday night at Martin Stadium.
All six Cougar touchdowns came from seniors during their last game on the Palouse.
Now with bowl eligibility now secure, the senior class that has endured plenty of adversity will have something to prove for its resilience.
There’s just one more box to check – bringing home the Apple Cup for the first time since 2012.
If the Cougars play like they did against the Wildcats, there’s no doubt they’ll come out of Seattle with a win.
Max Borghi was electric, carrying the ball 16 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Jayden de Laura showed why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, lighting up the UA defense for 259 yards and four touchdowns, including beautiful deep strikes to Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr. caught four passes for 133 yards, while Harris caught six passes for 95 – both with two touchdowns apiece.
The Cougars will play Washington next Friday at 5 p.m. on FS1.
