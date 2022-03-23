PROVO, Utah — Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.
Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.
Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.
The Cougs face Texas A&M on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.
