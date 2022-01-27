Ray Brown is coming back to where he began his Division I coaching career.
Washington State’s football program is reportedly planning to hire the former Utah State cornerbacks coach to fill the same position on the Cougars’ 2022 on-field staff, which will be completed with the addition.
Brown broke into the D-I ranks in Pullman as a graduate assistant working with safeties under former coach Mike Leach in 2013. He helped mentor Cougar great Deone Bucannon, an All-American and first-round pick in the NFL draft.
Utah State hired Brown last February. The Aggies compiled an 11-3 record during a breakthrough season, winning the Mountain West championship under first-year coach Blake Anderson. They topped WSU 26-23 in Week 1.
Utah State was ranked first in fourth-down defense, 14th in takeaways and in the top 50 in scoring defense.
Men’s basketball
• Divant’e Moffitt scored with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime, two of his 20 points, as Seattle Pacific held off visiting Alaska Fairbanks 74-72. Shaw Anderson added another 20 for the Falcons (11-8, 4-4 GNAC). Shadeed Shabazz scored 39 for the Nanooks (4-9, 1-6).
• Linton Acliese had 22 points and 10 rebounds, but Eastern Washington (11-9, 5-4 Big Sky) lost 69-65 to visiting Montana State (15-5, 7-2).
Women’s basketball
• Georgia Kehoe scored 10 points as Seattle U (6-12, 1-6 WAC) lost at Stephen F. Austin 75-56.
• Jaydia Martin scored 14 points in Eastern Washington’s 65-55 loss at Montana State.
• Anna Eddy scored 13 points to lead Seattle Pacific (8-8, 4-2 GNAC) past visiting Alaska Fairbanks 68-48.
