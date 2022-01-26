HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 18 points and Zach Austin had 16 points and seven rebounds and High Point beat Radford 63-58 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight home win.
Jaden House and Brock Williams scored 10 points apiece for High Point (9-11, 3-3 Big South Conference).
Josiah Jeffers had 16 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-13, 2-5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.