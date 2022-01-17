PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright had 16 points as Princeton won its ninth straight game, defeating Penn 74-64 on Monday.
Matt Allocco had 12 points for Princeton (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League). Jaelin Llewellyn added 11 points and Drew Friberg had 10 points.
Jelani Williams had 13 points for the Quakers (6-12, 3-2). Michael Moshkovitz added 12 points, Clark Slajchert had 10 points, and George Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.