BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Ricardo Wright tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Marist to a 60-51 win over Fairfield on Friday night.
Braden Bell had 14 points for Marist (7-6, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points and three blocks.
Jake Wojcik had 14 points for the Stags (8-6, 2-1). Supreme Cook added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Zach Crisler had seven rebounds.
Taj Benning, the Stags' leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
