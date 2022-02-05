HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 27 points, including three straight free throws with four seconds left in regulation to force and extra period, as High Point defeated UNC Asheville 91-83 in overtime on Saturday night. Zach Austin added 26 points for the Panthers, while Jaden House chipped in 22. Austin also had 11 rebounds, while House posted six rebounds.
LJ Thorpe had 23 points for the Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Drew Pember had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.