NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored a career-high 28 points, Tyrin Lawrence scored a career-best 20 and Vanderbilt beat Winthrop 77-63 on Saturday night.
Wright shot 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range while Lawrence was 7-of-9 shooting, 2 of 2 from behind the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points for Vanderbilt (3-1).
Lawrence made to free throws and then Pippen made a layup to make it 7-5 and the Commodores never again trailed. Winthrop tied the score four times from there, the last coming when Patrick Good made a layup to make it 43-all with 14:38 to play. Wright and Lawrence made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run — capped by another 3 from Lawrence — and Vanderbilt led by double digits the rest of the way.
Corey Hightower hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Winthrop (2-2). Patrick Good added 13 points.
The Eagles made just 4 of 17 from 3-point range in the second half.
