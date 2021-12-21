PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright and Max Johns scored 13 points apiece as Princeton easily defeated Kean 100-59 on Tuesday night.
Keeshawn Kellman, Jaelin Llewellyn and Mason Hooks added 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Kellman also had seven rebounds. Princeton (10-3) posted a season-high 27 assists.
It was the first time this season Princeton scored at least 100 points.
JD Daniels had 14 points for the Cougars. Letrell West added 13 points. Jailen Jamison had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.