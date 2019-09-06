Tegegne Mersha, a driver for Orange Cab in Seattle,
lamenting the drop in value of the $100,000 taxi license
he acquired in 2010.
“My constituents hate them pretty universally.”
San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry, who wanted a moratorium on the
electric scooters she says are
clogging the city’s sidewalks.
American Airlines “is the ugliest house on the block, and it’s a long-term fixer-upper. But the price is right.”
Buckingham
Research analyst
Dan McKenzie, on the travails and
opportunities at the troubled airline.
“The status quo is unacceptable.”
Walmart CEO
Doug McMillon, on ending the sale of handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, and requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores.
“It’s kind of hard to believe that this news of talks is going to be somehow different.”
Willie Delwiche, investment strategist
at Baird, on the latest planned round of trade discussions between the U.S. and China.