ZURICH (AP) — World football's lawmakers will discuss changes to the offside law at their annual meeting next month.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, has proposed an attacker be ruled onside if any part of his body was level with the second-to-last defender.
The International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting will take place virtually on March 3 and also hear an update on the use of semi-automated offside technology.
Wenger is also championing a new talent development scheme from FIFA that was announced on Friday to help member associations find and train future stars, raising playing standards to ensure their teams are more competitive globally.
